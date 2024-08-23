Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Up 2.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.