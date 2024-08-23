TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TAC opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TransAlta by 22.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 2,293.5% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 458,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 439,013 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

