Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $18.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $604.82. 6,091,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $758.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.92. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

