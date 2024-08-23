Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.63. The stock had a trading volume of 658,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

