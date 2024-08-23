Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $3,068,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $498.72. 719,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $502.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

