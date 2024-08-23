Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $238,200.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

