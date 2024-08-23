Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRVN

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Trevena has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.