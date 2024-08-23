Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL remained flat at $25.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $28.14.
About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
