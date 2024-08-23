Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL remained flat at $25.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $28.14.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

