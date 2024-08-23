TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Down 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 1,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

