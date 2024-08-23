Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.91. 1,077,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,086. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $360.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.58. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

