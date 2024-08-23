Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $658,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.30. 2,964,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,198. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

