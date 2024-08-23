Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $865.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,739. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $824.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

