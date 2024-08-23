Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 0.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $73.80. Approximately 2,402,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,876,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

