UBS Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $355.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $345.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $363.49.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $349.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

