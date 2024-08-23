Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $4.20 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00010935 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $148.92 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00102999 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,109,615 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

