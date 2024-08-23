Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.29) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 967 ($12.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,585.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 927.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 938.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 842 ($10.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.89).

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 2,777 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £24,993 ($32,475.31). Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

