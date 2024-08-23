United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $795.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $774.00 to $795.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $675.15.

NYSE URI opened at $717.05 on Monday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $682.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

