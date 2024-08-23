United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares
In other news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 157,778 shares of company stock worth $1,243,870 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
