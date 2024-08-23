Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 2,700,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,509. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

