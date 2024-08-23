V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Purchases $250,500.00 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Carucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,183. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

