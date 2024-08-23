Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. 2,941,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,896,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,492,000 after buying an additional 198,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,722,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,537,000 after purchasing an additional 337,416 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 161,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

