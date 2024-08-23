VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Up 1.3%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.65. 4,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

