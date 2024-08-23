Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.32

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.32 and last traded at $123.13, with a volume of 33917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

