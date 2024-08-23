Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,744. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

