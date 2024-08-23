Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.66. 875,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

