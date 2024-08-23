Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by MontVue Capital Management Inc.

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,440. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

