Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Increased by MontVue Capital Management Inc.

MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VPU stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $163.31. 135,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,520. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

