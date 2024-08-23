VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Shares Down 0.7%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile
The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.
