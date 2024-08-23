Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 1711003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Vela Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.44.
Vela Technologies Company Profile
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
