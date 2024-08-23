Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.77. 192,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 973,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.