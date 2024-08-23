Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VSAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Viasat stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Viasat has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,549,000 after buying an additional 286,872 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 150,752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viasat by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Viasat by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

