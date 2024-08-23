Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $52.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

