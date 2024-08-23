Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

