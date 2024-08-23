Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $64.46. 729,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,684,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

