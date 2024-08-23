Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $267.81. 2,512,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $489.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average is $273.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

