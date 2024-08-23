Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
