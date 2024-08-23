Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNO. Barclays upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Compass Point increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 612,765 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

