Waldencast’s (WALD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waldencast by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

