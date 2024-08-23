WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 1.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €34.70 ($38.56) and last traded at €34.50 ($38.33). 1,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.00 ($37.78).
WashTec Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.92.
WashTec Company Profile
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WashTec
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.