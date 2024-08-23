Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 0.5%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 97,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 309,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Waterdrop Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.27.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.28%.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

