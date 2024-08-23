Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.83. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $350,811,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after buying an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after buying an additional 804,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

