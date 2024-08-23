Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Metro (MRU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Metro (TSE: MRU):

8/15/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$85.00.

8/15/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$76.00 to C$85.00.

8/15/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$86.00.

8/15/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$88.00.

8/13/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Metro was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$80.00.

7/12/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00.

TSE:MRU traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$83.77. The company had a trading volume of 69,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08. Metro Inc. has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

