WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $184.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WCC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.