WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $249,884,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

ELV stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $543.32. The stock had a trading volume of 545,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.93. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

