WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 23.8%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 800,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 104,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

