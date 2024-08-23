Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.00

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 161.85 ($2.10), with a volume of 886724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($2.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.31. The firm has a market cap of £383.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,348.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

