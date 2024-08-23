Windward (LON:WNWD) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Windward Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Windward stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.43. Windward has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £106.38 million, a PE ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Windward alerts:

About Windward

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.