Windward (LON:WNWD) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Windward Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Windward stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.43. Windward has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £106.38 million, a PE ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.69.
About Windward
