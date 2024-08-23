WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.12. 33,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFHY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,972,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $6,411,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

