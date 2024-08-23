Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $231.08, but opened at $264.99. Workday shares last traded at $259.37, with a volume of 2,132,640 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.