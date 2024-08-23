Wormhole (W) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.62 Million

Wormhole (W) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Wormhole has a market cap of $629.89 million and $20.62 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.24861908 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $19,134,198.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

